Nashua Band department receives donation

Band Director Scott Stroud had quite the surprise after the Mid-Winter Concert on Thursday evening when Steve Gustafson wanted to talk to him. Gustafson surprised Stroud with a check for the Nashua-Plainfield High School Band program.Gustafson is always promoting Nashua whether he is in Iowa or out of the state.He was in Waterloo at a friend’s party where he met Dick Cole who is in the Iowa Music Hall of Fame because of his photos of rock and roll performers. His photo of Buddy Holly is famous around the world. Cole is also on the Board of the Mid-American Association Hall of Fame in Iowa.For the complete story see the 3/16/2017 Nashua Reporter.