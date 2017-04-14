Nashua Boy Scout holds fundraiser for project

There was plenty of food last Sunday morning for the Eagle Scout Breakfast Fundraiser in Plainfield and many came out to support the project.Nashua-Plainfield Boy Scout Levi Williamson held a fundraiser to purchase and install a flag pole in front of the new Plainfield City Hall for his Eagle Scout project. This project will be done by Plainfield Days so everyone can enjoy the new view, Williamson and his parents are hoping.For the complete story see the 4/13/2017 Nashua Reporter.