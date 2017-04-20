Nashua celebrates Easter with bunny and egg hunt

Mud and a few sprinkles could not stop the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday morning. Even though it was moved to the Nashua Elementary School due to wet and muddy conditions at the park, there were over 150 children lined up for the annual Easter Egg Hunt.The Easter Bunny, prizes, candy and eggs were all important to each and every one of the children who attended the hunt.Each age group had an area outside of the school to find candy and eggs which were scattered around their area.Each age group also had the chance to win prize baskets after the hunt. The winners were: Parker Siemons, Lily Gregoire, Alistar Shoemaker, Jase Siemons, Sophie Eisenmenger, Kamden Chyma, Karli Steere, Lanie Roberts, Dawson Becker, Braeden Mitchell (2nd year winner) and Jack Hall.The Nashua Women of Today had many sponsors who made this hunt possible.The group would like to thank the following sponsors: Nashua Fire Department, Christie’s Daycare, S & T Collision, Tom’s Barber Shop, Tangled Root Café, Dusty Roads Greenhouse, First State Bank, The Mill, Inc., Lou’s LP, Demro Electric, MBS Family Farms, Kate Shoemaker Daycare, Pederson Plumbing, People’s Insurance, Lincoln Savings Bank, JTee’s Designs, Barlow Farms, Val Johnson - Insurance and Finance and Nashua and Clarksville Family Chiropractic.The annual Easter Egg Hunt was a hit this year and the Nashua Women of Today are planning on continuing the tradition for the area children.