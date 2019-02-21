Nashua City Council approves first reading of curfew ordinance

The Nashua City Council Monday night adopted the first reading of an ordinance that would provide a curfew for minors in the city.

After much discussion about the issues that curfew proponents say are going on “after dark” in the city, council members said they supported the work the Nashua Police Department and the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office have put into the ordinance.

Under the proposal, the curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week. There will be no changes in curfew times on the weekends. Many surrounding areas have these curfews in use to help protect minors’ safety and welfare.

The ordinance states this would be in effect for minors under the age of 16 and is necessary to promote the pubic health, safety, morals and general welfare of the city.

