Nashua City Council approves golf cart ordinance

Residents are now able to use their golf carts and utility trail vehicles on Nashua streets, thanks to a decision by the Nashua City Council Monday night.

There are rules and regulations which must be followed after residents obtain a permit from City Hall. The permit will cost $50 a year, and the year will run from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 which means each Jan. 1 all permits will need to be renewed.

The new ordinance also states “golf carts and UTV’s shall not be operated on Highway 346 other than to make a direct crossing” and there will be no carts allowed on the bridge on Highway 346.

Also on Monday, Shelly Johnson asked the Council to approve the new rules for the new splash pad that will open soon.

