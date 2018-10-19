Nashua City Council decides not to sell lot to bank

The fate of a city-owned lot remained up in the air on Monday night after the Nashua City Council did not approve the sale of the lot at 202 Main Street to Lincoln Savings Bank.

The meeting attracted a full house as a number of residents took issue with the fact that council members earlier this month had agreed to sell the lot to the bank, which planned on using it as green space.

During a meeting on Oct. 1, the council received three bids for the land — the one from Lincoln Savings Bank and others from Larry Lindloff and Dr. Alex Anthofer, who both were planning to develop the lots for businesses.

“We didn’t do anything illegal,” said Mayor Butch Betsinger. “Everyone makes mistakes.”

Anthofer came up to the front of the room to discuss the lot in question and asked the council if they followed the five criteria which were posted in the paper.

