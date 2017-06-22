Home / News / Nashua City Council discusses budget

Nashua City Council discusses budget

Thu, 06/22/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

 

The budget has been a topic for many months, for the Council members and Monday evening they discussed options when it comes to cutting the budget.
Some of the options which were discussed are reducing HSAs accounts for City employees, laying off a full-time police officer, possibly laying off a second full-time police officer, turning the City’s leases to loans, having the park superintendent be a part-time position, control the spending for the Park Department, looking over what the Welcome Center could cut and making sure it is making money or wage freezes for all City employees except the library employees.
Other options which were discussed was increasing water and sewer rates for the residents of Nashua or starting the franchise fee with MidAmerican Energy to raise revenue for the City.
“We need to be very careful on our spending,” said Mayor Angie Dietz. 
— For more on this story, see the June 22 Reporter

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here