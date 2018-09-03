Nashua City Council loses another member

The rumors that a member of the Nashua City Council member was moving out of town became a reality Monday night when Ryan Jung submitted his resignation during a regularly scheduled council meeting.

Mayor Butch Betsinger told council members he had received a letter from Jung indicating that he was resigning his seat, effective immediately.

“I will soon be locating from Nashua for a career opportunity and hereby resign my seat on the City Council in advance of that relocation from the community,” Jung wrote in his letter.” It has been my honor to serve the city and I wish you all the best in future endeavors.”

Jung has missed several meetings and hasn’t attended a council meeting in 2018, and Betsinger and Jung’s fellow council members were growing impatient. At a meeting last month, they demanded Jung set forth his intentions so that they could proceed.

The council accepted his resignation on Monday night, and they also approved a “notice of intent” to appoint a replacement, rather than call a special election to fill the vacancy. The appointment would run through December 2019.

Betsinger and council members said anyone who is interested in serving the rest of Jung’s term should contact City Hall.

Jung’s resignation marks the third time since October that a City Council member has resigned.

For more of this article, see Thursday's Reporter.