Nashua City Council raises garbage rates, will look at golf carts

After public hearings, discussion and voting on the issue, the Nashua City Council on Monday approved the increase of garbage rates for the residents.

City officials said the increase was necessary because Jendro Sanitation raised the rates for the city due to their costs going up.

Effective immediately, residents will now be charged the following monthly rates: 35 gallon containers at $13.50, 65 gallon containers at $17 and 95 gallon containers at $22. The new rates include recycling collection which is done bi-weekly. As before, the charge will be on the water bill.

Also on Monday, the topic of Nashua adopting a golf cart ordinance will be pursued again at the next City Council meeting.

— For more on this story, see the April 18 New Hampton Tribune.