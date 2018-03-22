Home / News / Nashua City Council returns to full strength

Nashua City Council returns to full strength

Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:32pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

The Nashua City Council — after months of dealing with resignations and elections — is finally back at full strength.
Council members approved the appointment of Rolland Cagley during Monday night’s meeting to finally give the City Council a full complement of five members.
Cagley’s appointment ended what has turned into an odyssey for the city that began in October when Kyle Lane resigned his council seat. Less than a month later, Brenda Roberts followed suit and earlier this month, Ryan Jung departed the council after he moved out of the city.

For more on this story, see the March 22 Nashua Reporter.

