Nashua City Council returns to full strength

The Nashua City Council — after months of dealing with resignations and elections — is finally back at full strength.

Council members approved the appointment of Rolland Cagley during Monday night’s meeting to finally give the City Council a full complement of five members.

Cagley’s appointment ended what has turned into an odyssey for the city that began in October when Kyle Lane resigned his council seat. Less than a month later, Brenda Roberts followed suit and earlier this month, Ryan Jung departed the council after he moved out of the city.

