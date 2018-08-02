Nashua City Council unsure what to do about member gone AWOL

As an elected member of the Nashua City Council, there are many duties and responsibilities the member holds. The most important would be listening to the citizens about their concerns, questions and complaints in some cases. What happens when a member of the Council moves to a different state and does not resign his position?

After two resignations, an appointment of a new Council member and a special election the citizens of Nashua were happy their voices would be heard by a full council once again. This is not the case though since Councilman Ryan Jung has missed many regular meetings, budget meetings and has moved out of the state according to newly elected Council member Angie Dietz.

“What are we going to do about Jung?” Mayor Butch Betsinger asked the Council at Monday evening’s meeting. Jung has missed many meetings and Betsinger would like a response from him so the Council can move on to the important issues at hand.

City Clerk Rhonda Dean talked with Jung last week and she reported “He doesn’t know what his intentions are at the moment.”

After Council and the audience members discussed the issue it was decided a certified letter would be sent to Jung asking him to attend the Feb. 19 meeting or resign. The Council did not believe this was fair to the residents of Nashua and would like to move on in a timely manner.

For more of this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter.