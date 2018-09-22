Home / News / Nashua commits to supporting new Splash Pad

Nashua commits to supporting new Splash Pad

Sat, 09/22/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Council members agree to provide some services to proposed facility
Jennifer Lantz

The Nashua City Council on Monday night agreed to support the Splash Pad project a group of residents are undertaking by providing  plumbing for the new water and sewer lines to the site, grading the site and also committing to water usage.
Sewer Superintendent Nick Henningsen reminded council members that the “city’s going to pay a lot for this.”
He said personally he supports the project and would like to see a bigger pad built but knows money is an issue if the Splash Pad Committee would decide to build a bigger pad.
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 20 Nashua Reporter.

