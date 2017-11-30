Nashua community Thanksgiving a success

Thanksgiving is a time to bring family and friends together for a delicious meal and to reconnect. The Community Thanksgiving did the same for the residents and visitors of Nashua on Wednesday.

Shayla Merfeld, her family and volunteers worked hard to get everything ready for the third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Merfeld was up early getting the hams and turkeys ready along with many side dishes for the community.

“Today was a day to be thankful for,” said Merfeld. “We had a great turn out; people enjoyed the company of others over a great meal.” She would also like to thank Lindsey Eisenmenger, Lewis Hunt, Judy Becthold and Hal Kelleher for all the help throughout the event and thanks to her children and their friend Lillie who set up and cleaned up.

