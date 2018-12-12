Home / News / Nashua contract will lead to new deputy

Nashua contract will lead to new deputy

Wed, 12/12/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
With Sheriff’s Office providing city 160 hours a month of coverage, supervisors OK adding an officer
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors moved last week to hire a deputy to cover an additional 160 hours a month provided for in a new contract with Nashua.
Nashua officials have signed a three-year legal contract with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1 for which Nashua City Council passed a resolution two weeks ago.
Explaining the need, Sheriff Marty Hemann said he effectively took a deputy off the streets when he appointed Jordan Gansen as jail administrator earlier this year.
“It looks like Marty is going to cover the cost of a new deputy,” Supervisor Tim Zoll said.
“He would have currently with those 3 percent, 3 1/2, 4 percent [figures in the contract],” Chairman Jacob Hackman said.
