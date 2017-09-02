Nashua Council tables action on communications bill

The Nashua City Council Monday night tabled action on paying its communication bill from the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.The issue generated a lengthy discussion after Sheriff Marty Hemann gave council members background on the issue — explaining how Chickasaw County has used a centralized communications system for years.The sheriff’s office provides the dispatchers for both its deputies as well as police departments in New Hampton and Nashua.The city originally received the bill for $20,255.27 last July, but city officials had questions about the bill and met with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Jan 26.Some city leaders have also argued that the bill smacks of “double taxation,” because city residents already pay county property taxes. Hemann, though, pointed out that if the bill was based on usage by each department, it would be more than $60,000 per year.Asked about the consequences of not paying the bill, Hemann said that would be up to the Board of Supervisors and the county attorney.For the complete story see the 2/9/2017 Nashua Reporter.