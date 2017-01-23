Nashua, county haggle over bill

The Nashua communications bill was a hot topic Thursday night when Nashua Mayor Angie Dietz, Nashua City Attorney David Skilton and other concerned citizens visited the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors to get some answers.Dietz said the problem she had with the bill was that it was not itemized and she, and the City Council members were unsure of what they were paying for even though Dietz and Nashua representatives met with the board on Nov. 23, 2015 to discuss the communications and dispatch services bill as well.Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann was more than happy to explain the unpaid communications bill that was given to Nashua in July.The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has been the sole provider of communications throughout county because it wouldn’t make sense for each of the policing entities to buy all the equipment and have their own dispatch services. Deciding this was a communications board.“We realized we had to buy a lot of equipment to get it up and going and it wouldn't have made sense, financially, to have each entity with different communications,” said Hemann.For the complete story see the 1/24/2017 New Hampton Tribune.