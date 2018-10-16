Nashua firefighters rescue 7-year-old girl

The Nashua Volunteer Fire Department rescued a 7-year-old girl from a burning house Wednesday evening last week.

The fire occurred at 515 Brasher Street in Nashua, about two blocks from downtown, and was reported around 9:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered that Janie Brymer was still in the house.

A firefighter found her unconscious and trapped by the front door of the residence, pulled her out and began CPR on her until the Chickasaw County Ambulance arrived on the scene.

Brymer was taken by ambulance to the Floyd County Medical Center, and she was airlifted to Iowa City.

Her lungs had been burned but the good news according to fire officials, she will recover and only has to be in the hospital for about a week. The rest of the Brymer family — including two younger brothers — got out safely.

“This was an all-department effort,” said Nashua Fire Chief Tom Johnson, “and I couldn’t be more proud of our firefighters for the work they did that night.”

— For more on this story, see the Oct. 16 New Hampton Tribune.