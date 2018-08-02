Nashua groups perform at state speech contest

State Large Group Speech contest was held on Saturday with many area schools competing for a chance to go to All-State Speech Contest in two weeks at Iowa State University.

Two large groups from Nashua-Plainfield High School attended the State contest at Decorah High School. Musical Theatre with Tanner Striegel, Ashton Lamborn, Drew Moine and Katelyn Laird did a condensed version of The Addams Family songs which they were a part of in the fall play.

Ensemble Acting with Striegel and Marissa Fuerstenberg and both groups received three scores from the judges, I, II and II which equaled to be a II rating. The groups will not be heading to Iowa State University to perform for All-State but they did a great job and could not have a prouder coach.

For more of this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter.