Nashua helps coach’s family mark special birthday

Fri, 03/31/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
By: 
Bob Fenske

Earlier this month, Kevin Potratz picked up Ramsey Bark, Blaine Bark and Nate Masters for a “road trip.”These three young men had been teammates of Potratz’s late son, Alex, who died in a tragic accident in September 2013.They were also players for one of Nashua-Plainfield previous football coaches, Ben Jass.Alden is where Ben Jass now resides with his two young sons, and March 15 was also the birthday of Dr. Morgan Pommrehn-Jass, Jass’s late wife who passed away last year after battling cancer.Pommrehn-Jass was a chiropractor in Nashua, and she would have turned 36 years old.For the complete story see the 3/30/2017 Nashua Reporter.

