Nashua to hire a third police officer

The Nashua Police Department will hire a third police officer and will begin interviews soon.

During last week’s City Council meeting, the measure was approved by a 2-1 vote as Councilmen Rolland Cagley and Ryan Jung supported the resolution while Tom Johnson opposed it.

The resolution only needed a majority vote and was passed, although at the time, the Reporter mistakenly reported that it did not pass because it did not receive three votes.

Only three council members were at the meeting because of two recent resignations, but a quorum of three members was present.

The vote means that Nashua in all likelihood will continue to field its own police department.

Police Chief Travis Marvin has said that it is critical for the department to have at least three officers so that it can be properly staffed and provide better coverage to the city.

Earlier this year, a group of 21 residents signed a petition that asked the City Council to look into disbanding the police department and contracting with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, while other residents have expressed support for maintaining a police force.

Marvin said he hopes to have a new officer hired by the beginning of the new year.