Nashua hires new City Clerk

After months of being without a permanent City Clerk, the City Council approved the hiring of Rhonda Dean as the new City Clerk for the City of Nashua and many have already met her at Shelby’s Southern Smokehouse.

Dean formerly worked in Des Moines at the Attorney General’s office for the last seven and half years, working with crime victims. She enjoyed working with the victims and will miss working with the victims to re-establish themselves. She was also worked on policies and legislation to help the victims and brought over 22 million dollars worth of grants to different programs. She has worked in the field for 20 years, and before working in the Attorney General’s office, she worked for a non-profit organization, working with the crime victims.

For more of this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter.