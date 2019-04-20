Home / News / Nashua Library concludes its week with crafts

Sat, 04/20/2019 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Nashua Public Library staff turned the springtime saying, “April showers bring May flowers,” into a workshop for children during the last day of National Library Week.
Saturday morning, children were able to get out of the cold to enjoy making springtime crafts at the library. Stencils, markers, paint and pipe cleaners were among the supplies used.
Children were able to place designs on their very own umbrella, make a coffee filter butterfly and clothes pin caterpillars. Some children were excited to get a little paint on themselves when making a flower pot painting using their hands.
