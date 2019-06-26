Nashua library mural celebrates EAGLE coordinator

The Nashua Public Library held a dedication recently to celebrate the life of Diane Day, the longtime coordinator of a preschool reading program.

The library “unveiled” local artist Jackie Livingston’s paintings of 12 children’s book characters in the Berrier Children’s Library.

The mural has been in the works since January and was made possible by donations given to the Nashua Public Library in memory of Eagle Program Coordinator for FMC (Floyd, Mitchell and Chickasaw) Early Childhood Iowa Area, Diane Day. Day died in August after a brief battle with cancer.

