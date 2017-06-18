Nashua Library program has a patriotic theme

It was a fun-filled, not to mention patriotic, evening last Wednesday at the Nashua Public Library.

Library Director Heather Hackman held a patriotic mason jar painting work shop for the public. The best part was that the workshop was free.

“I wanted to do something fun and the Fourth of July is coming up,” said Hackman. “This was the first time I’ve tried anything like this and those that attended had a great time.”

Hackman started out with clear mason jars and spray painted them white before the workshop. Everyone that attended then got to decorate their jar by using tape, stencils and paint.

— For more on this story, see the June 15 Reporter