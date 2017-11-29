Nashua man arrested for sex abuse

A rural Nashua man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with three different children under 12 in separate incidents in 2013.

Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputies arrested William Maurice Dooly, 38, of 3065 Addison Blvd., for three counts of second-degree sexual abuse. His bond was set at $25,000. Charges were filed on Nov. 16.

The incidents happened in the summer of 2013, and the victims include one girl and two boys who were age four, six and seven at the time, according to court records. Dooly is accused of touching the children inappropriately in the bathroom of a camper at his home.

One of the children told interviewers he was told to keep the incident a secret and Dooly had threatened him with a gun, records state. Another child was told to keep the incident a secret because it was inappropriate.

Dooly, described as a white male with brown eyes and black hair is officially charged with three separate accounts of sexual abuse in the second degree. Dooly is 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds.

Sexual abuse in the second degree is considered a Class B Felony in Iowa. Dooly could face up to 25 years in prison for each count.

Dooly has been appointed counsel at the state’s expense, and will be represented by a public defender. His preliminary hearing was Thursday morning, Nov. 20, at 9:15 a.m. at the Chickasaw County Courthouse.

Court records show Dooly was arrested in March 2014 on a charge of indecent contact with a child for an incident that happened in December 2013. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor assault in June 2015 and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, record state.