Nashua man claims he never poisoned dog

Sat, 09/15/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Hoffman, who pleaded guilty last month to animal neglect, denies ever threatening 9-year-old child during interview
By: 
James Grob

A man who recently pleaded guilty to one count of animal neglect in Nashua wants to make it clear that a dog in the case was not poisoned.
Anthony Hoffman, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of animal neglect last month in a case where the body of a dead dog was found in a freezer in a Nashua home.
Hoffman told the Charles City Press that the dog had died from a major infection in the uterus, and he provided the lab reports from the veterinary diagnostic laboratory in Ames to prove that. The reports were admitted as testimony in his court case, and signed by Chickasaw County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath.
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 13 Nashua Reporter.

