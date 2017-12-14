Nashua man files not guilty plea

A Nashua man is pleading not guilty to three separate counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

William M. Dooly, age 38, filed a not-guilty plea in Chickasaw County Court on Monday, Dec. 11.

Charges were filed on Nov. 16 against Dooly, and he was subsequently arrested by Chickasaw County Sheriff’s deputies. The alleged incidents happened in the summer of 2013, and the victims include one girl and two boys who were age four, six and seven at the time, according to court records. Dooly is accused of touching the children inappropriately in the bathroom of a camper at his home.

One of the children told interviewers he was told to keep the incident a secret and Dooly had threatened him with a gun, records state. Another child was told to keep the incident a secret because it was inappropriate.

Dooly has been appointed counsel at the state’s expense, and is represented by a public defender.

A trial date has been set for Feb. 14, with a pre-trial conference scheduled for Feb. 6. Sexual abuse in the second degree is considered a Class B Felony in Iowa. Dooly could face up to 25 years in prison for each count. He is currently being held in Chickasaw County.