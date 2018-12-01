Nashua man killed in train collision

A Nashua man is dead after a train collided with the motor grader he was driving Friday morning, west of New Hampton.

The Iowa State Patrol says the fatal collision occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Jasper Avenue and 220th Street. David P. Zwanziger, 64, of Nashua was driving north, plowing Jasper Avenue with a 1999 Caterpillar Grader, when he was hit broadside by a westbound, single-engine Canadian Pacific Train.

Zwanziger, a Chickasaw County employee, was killed in the crash. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and the New Hampton Fire Department Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.

Chickasaw County Engineer Dusten Rolando couldn’t comment on the accident Friday, other than to say that the “accident is still under review by the state patrol.”

Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann said the atmosphere around the department and among county employees was somber on Friday.

“It was a bad accident,” he said. “The state patrol is handling this,” he added. “We basically just assisted with the accident, because it was a county vehicle. We can’t investigate our own, they have to do that.”

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors will observe a moment of silence Monday at 9 a.m., prior to the weekly meeting.