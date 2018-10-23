Home / News / Nashua man named U.S. marshal

Nashua man named U.S. marshal

Tue, 10/23/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske

A longtime law-enforcement officer and Nashua resident has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the United States marshal for the Northern District of Iowa.
Douglas J. Strike must first be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before he takes over the post.
Strike spent 24 years, including 20 as chief deputy, with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, before being named the police chief in Iowa Falls in 2001, a position he held for five years before retiring.
— For more on this story, see the Friday, Oct. 26 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

