Nashua Matters electronic sign finds a home

Driving by the Nashua Fire Department is a surprise for many since there is a new digital sign up and running to inform the public about upcoming events.

The sign has been an ongoing issue for the city of Nashua and the civic group Nashua Matters for many years now.

The Nashua Matters group applied for a $10,000 grant for the digital message board and received a grant for $6,000 in 2011, and the sign has finally found a permanent home at the Nashua Fire Station.

