Nashua mayor nixes administrator

Fri, 06/02/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Dietz cites city budget concerns as she vetoes proposed contract for new position
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

After months of discussion, the Nashua City Council felt like it had finally decided — despite a split vote — to not only create a city administrator position but also hire someone to fill it.
Not so fast, however, as two days after council members voted 3-2 to hire a Minnesota woman as the city’s first administrator, Mayor Angie Dietz vetoed the employment contract.
During a special City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Dietz explained the veto she levied on May 24.
“I carefully considered this decision for a long time,” she said. “The concern was our financial condition and could we afford to place a new position on the payroll. We need to be fiscally responsible and I felt strongly that I should take this step especially after listening to many concerned citizens.”

