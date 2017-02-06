Nashua mayor nixes administrator

After months of discussion, the Nashua City Council felt like it had finally decided — despite a split vote — to not only create a city administrator position but also hire someone to fill it.

Not so fast, however, as two days after council members voted 3-2 to hire a Minnesota woman as the city’s first administrator, Mayor Angie Dietz vetoed the employment contract.

During a special City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Dietz explained the veto she levied on May 24.

“I carefully considered this decision for a long time,” she said. “The concern was our financial condition and could we afford to place a new position on the payroll. We need to be fiscally responsible and I felt strongly that I should take this step especially after listening to many concerned citizens.”

