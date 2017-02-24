Home / News / Nashua-Plainfield Chapter celebrates National FFA Week

Nashua-Plainfield Chapter celebrates National FFA Week

Fri, 02/24/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany

The Nashua Plainfield FFA Chapter will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 18-25, 2017. This year’s theme is Transform and it embraces more than 85 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future.Nearly 650,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state, and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.Designated as National FFA Week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday runs from Saturday to Saturday. FFA Week gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture.For the complete story see the 2/23/2017 Nashua Reporter.

