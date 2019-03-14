Home / News / Nashua-Plainfield earns three Division I ratings at state

Nashua-Plainfield earns three Division I ratings at state

Thu, 03/14/2019 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
Striegel and Moine will have to wait for the weekend to find out if they have been nominated for All-State
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Weather delays and postponements has made this speech season one to remember for the Nashua-Plainfield students, but it has all paid off for the students who went to the state individual speech contest in Forest City on Saturday.
Isaac Swaney, Tanner Striegel, Drew Moine and Cadence Ellifritz all advanced to the state contest and performed on Saturday at Waldorf University. These four students brought six entries to perform in front of the three judges. Schools from Northeast Iowa were there to compete for the coveted All-State nomination.
Striegel received Division I ratings in both storytelling and musical theatre while Moines did the same in prose. Swaney earned a II in spontaneous speaking and improvisation while Ellifritz received a II in poetry.
— For more on this story, see the March 14 Nashua Reporter.

