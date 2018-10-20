Home / News / Nashua-Plainfield Elementary students walk in state initiative

Nashua-Plainfield Elementary students walk in state initiative

Sat, 10/20/2018 - 4:00am Bob Fenske
Jennifer Lantz

The Nashua-Plainfield Elementary students were led by Chief Deputy Reed Palo from the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Officer Stephen Johnson (now with the Sheriff’s Office) and "K9" Duke when they hosted the Huskies Healthiest State Walk on Oct. 3.
“Walk more. Connect more,” was this year’s theme for the annual statewide initiative, which encourages Iowans to walk for at least 30 minutes that day to promote health.
