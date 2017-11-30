Nashua-Plainfield FFA earns honor at convention

Nashua-Plainfield FFA was named a “Two-Star Chapter” at the 90th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Chapters eligible to compete for the National Premier Chapter award demonstrate competency in doing innovative things or taking traditional concepts and applying a creative twist in the each of the divisions of the chapter’s Program of Activities. Nashua-Plainfield FFA was one of twenty-one FFA chapters from Iowa that received this honor from judges at this year’s National Convention and Expo.

The National Chapter Award program is sponsored by John Deere.

Nashua-Plainfield students who attended the recent national FFA convention include (from left) Mason Mitchell, Lukas Bucknell, Kacie Erwin, Keagan Betsinger, Holly Bailey, Marissa Fuerstenberg, Shane Hillesheim and Kollyn Lentz.

