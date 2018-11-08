Nashua-Plainfield gearing up for start of school year

Dear Nashua-Plain eld students ... we hate to break this to you, but ... well, um ... your summer’s almost over.

And your school superintendent can’t wait for it to be so.

And on Thursday, Aug. 23, the kids — are at least a majority of them — will head back to class.

Now, don’t get Keith Turner wrong, he likes you kids, but in his business, there's nothing quite like having kids back in school.

“They’re the ‘why’ we do this,” he said, “and honestly, it’s really too quiet around here in the summer. I don’t think there’s a teacher or an administrator that doesn’ t look forward to school starting. And you know what? I think most of the kids are ready, too.”

