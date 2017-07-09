Nashua-Plainfield High School 2017 Homecoming Week Schedule

Nashua-Plainfield High School will celebrate homecoming next week with a variety of activities.

This year’s theme is “Decades of Dominance.”

Homecoming queen candidates include Kaylee Cerwinske, Ashton Lamborn, Emma Sinnwell, Kylie Laube and Morgan Kapping while king candidates are Caleb Lines, Dawson Schmitt, Tristen Brase, Mason Hyde and Dayton Hansen.

Here is the schedule for next week’s activities:

Monday, Sept. 11

• 1990s - 2000s Day

• A.M.: Spirit Activities, Street Painting, Entrance/Commons, Door Decorating, Fence Decorating at Football Field, Spirit Sticks, Barn Quilt Boards, Tie Blankets, etc.

• P.M.: Ditch Clean-up (FFA and FCCLA), six rotations of activities at track and practice field.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

• Big Hair and Neon Day

Wednesday, Sept. 13

• Tie-Dye and Disco Day

• Husky Leadership Team and Senior Athletes to Elementary and Intermediate Games, dance party, etc.

• Husky Leadership Team and Senior Athletes will be making craft items for pep rally with elementary and intermediate students

• Intermediate Schedule

10:55 a.m. -- Arrive, prepare for lunch

11 - 11:45 a.m. -- Lunch and recess

11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. -- Craft in homerooms

• Elementary Schedule

1 p.m. -- Arrive and report to classrooms

1:10 - 1:30 p.m. -- Dance party and cheers, gym or basketball court

1:30 - 2 p.m. -- Craft in classrooms

2 - 2:15 p.m. -- Recess

Thursday, Sept. 14

• 1950s (Grease) Day

• Coronation at 7 p.m., with bonfire to follow in football field parking lot

Friday, Sept. 15

• Husky Spirit Day

• All-School Pep Rally at 1:30 p.m., elementary to join at 2 p.m.

• Parade at 2:30 p.m.

• Football game vs. Rockford at 7 p.m.

• Husky Barn Quilt Boards to be auctioned off in silent auction during game.