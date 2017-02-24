Nashua-Plainfield High School prepares to host speech districts this Saturday

Hosting a speech contest takes many hours of planning, scheduling, finding volunteers and judges while coaching speech students for the upcoming contest. Speech Coach Paige Malven and her speech students have been planning for months to make sure Saturday’s District Individual Speech Contest runs smooth throughout the day and for their events.Nashua-Plainfield is one of 16 sites across the state who will be hosting the District Individual Speech Contest. There are 487 member schools and over 40,000 students who perform for contests each year.The Iowa High School Speech Association has schools from across the state who volunteer each year to host a group or individual contest.The Nashua-Plainfield Speech Department volunteers to host contests to help raise funds for the department so every student who wants to be part of the speech experience can be for one or all four years without added costs. Each school pays a $50 membership fee to be part of the Iowa High School Speech Association and each group or individual event also pays an $8 fee to enter contest.For the complete story see the 2/23/2017 Nashua Reporter.