Nashua-Plainfield to hold commencement Sunday

Sat, 05/25/2019 - 12:00pm Bob Fenske
Bob Fenske

Forty-two Nashua-Plainfield High School seniors will receive their diplomas during a commencement ceremony that will be held on Sunday afternoon.

The program will begin at 2:30 p.m. and be held in the high school gymnasium. Doors to the gym will open an hour before the ceremony.

Commencement will wrap up a busy week for seniors, who had baccalaureate and Senior Awards Night on Wednesday and finished their final tests on Thursday.

