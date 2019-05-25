Nashua-Plainfield to hold commencement Sunday
Bob Fenske
Forty-two Nashua-Plainfield High School seniors will receive their diplomas during a commencement ceremony that will be held on Sunday afternoon.
The program will begin at 2:30 p.m. and be held in the high school gymnasium. Doors to the gym will open an hour before the ceremony.
Commencement will wrap up a busy week for seniors, who had baccalaureate and Senior Awards Night on Wednesday and finished their final tests on Thursday.