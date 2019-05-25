Home / News / Nashua, Plainfield to hold Memorial Day observances

Nashua, Plainfield to hold Memorial Day observances

Sat, 05/25/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske

Memorial Day services will be held across the country, including in Nashua and Plainfield, Monday to remember those men and women who have died while serving their country.

The Nashua VFW and American Legion will begin at Riverton Cemetery at 8:45 a.m.,  move to Nashua Veterans Memorial Park at 10 a.m. with the Nashua-Plainfield High School Band and then finish the observances at Oak Hill Cemetery to finish the service. 

Plainfield veterans will begin their day at Horton Cemetery at 10 a.m., North Cedar Park bridge at 10:30 a.m. and finish at Willow Lawn Cemetery at 11 a.m. After the services, The Ole 707 will have cinnamon rolls, hot ham sandwiches and lemonade for all who would like to attend. This will be a free will donation.

