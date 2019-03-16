Home / News / Nashua-Plainfield Junior High Band plays at Waverly contest

Nashua-Plainfield Junior High Band plays at Waverly contest

Sat, 03/16/2019 - 7:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Weather and missed practice time could not discourage the talented Nashua-Plainfield Junior High Band, which overcame recent weather that impeded practice time to earn a “Superior” rating at the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association Large Group Contest in the Waverly Middle School Auditorium on Friday, March 1. Superior is the highest rating at this contest.
The band performed two contrasting selections for two adjudicators, which it had performed prior at the Mid-Winter Concert. Afterward, each adjudicator conducted a short clinic with the band.
— For more on this story, see the March 14 Nashua Reporter.

