Nashua-Plainfield Junior High to perform musical this weekend

More than 20 junior high students learned the rules, auditioned and received their parts on Monday afternoon to prepare for performances of the musical version of “Tom Sawyer” this Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Compass Creative Dramatics has sent two directors, Owen Thomas and Courtney Foschi, to help the students make the most of their five nights of practice.

Play times are Friday evening at 7 p.m. and Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the Nashua-Plainfield High School gymnasium.

— For more on this story, see the March 28 Nashua Reporter.