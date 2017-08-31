Home / News / Nashua-Plainfield kicks off school year
Students line up to head into Nashua-Plainfield Elementary School last Thursday.

Nashua-Plainfield kicks off school year

Thu, 08/31/2017 - 11:33am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

There’s just something about the first day of school, isn’t there?
All the emotions — excitement, joy and yes, even a little fear — are on display, and that was certainly the case last week as Nashua-Plainfield kicked off the 2017-18 school year.
Students in grades 7-12 had their first day of classes on Wednesday while the younger kids had “intake” conferences that day and reported to class for the first time on Thursday.
But like we said, Day 1 runs the gamut, and Reporter photographers Shelly Weiss and Jennifer Lantz captured some special moments from Nashua-Plainfield’s “first two days.”
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 31 Reporter

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here