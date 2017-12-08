Nashua-Plainfield Marching Band gears up for busy season

The sound of music playing on the streets can only mean one thing to Nashua residents; It is time for the Nashua-Plainfield Marching Band August practice.

School may not be back in session yet but that did not stop the Nashua-Plainfield High School Marching Band from practicing throughout the streets of Nashua for their upcoming shows and contests.

A tradition of success cannot be broken and that is the reason why 50 band students spent their mornings last week learning “The Music of Queen.” Students practiced their marching show for the high school football games, Homecoming Parade, Marshalltown Marching Contest and State Marching Band Contest.

