Nashua-Plainfield Marching Band gears up for busy season
Nashua-Plainfield Marching Band members practice during their recent band camp.

Nashua-Plainfield Marching Band gears up for busy season

Sat, 08/12/2017 - 6:00pm
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

 

The sound of music playing on the streets can only mean one thing to Nashua residents; It is time for the Nashua-Plainfield Marching Band August practice. 
School may not be back in session yet but that did not stop the Nashua-Plainfield High School Marching Band from practicing throughout the streets of Nashua for their upcoming shows and contests.
A tradition of success cannot be broken and that is the reason why 50 band students spent their mornings last week learning “The Music of Queen.” Students practiced their marching show for the high school football games, Homecoming Parade, Marshalltown Marching Contest and State Marching Band Contest.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 10 Reporter

