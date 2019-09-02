Home / News / Nashua-Plainfield middle-schoolers attend Marion Honor Band invite

Nashua-Plainfield middle-schoolers attend Marion Honor Band invite

Sat, 02/09/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

The Nashua-Plainfield Middle School band students were able to attend the Marion Honor Band and show their talents to the audience after the competition was postponed due to the weather.
Student participants auditioned for chair placements at 8:30 a.m. then continued with rehearsals throughout the day. The three grades, sixth, seventh and eighth each had their own honor band with different directors.
The Sixth Grade Honor Band was directed by Alexa Gibbs from South Hamilton and this group held their concert at 4 p.m. The Seventh Grade Honor Band was directed by Jill Dobel from Mason City Junior High. The Eighth Grade Honor Band was directed by Scott Stroud from Nashua-Plainfield. They performed their concert at 5:30 p.m.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 7 Nashua Reporter. 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here