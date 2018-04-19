Nashua-Plainfield School Board gets feasibility study on Plainfield building

Finances, enrollment and accessibility were among considerations in a study of closing or restructuring one of the three Nashua-Plainfield attendance centers, which consultant Dr. David Else presented to more than 65 attendees at the Monday School Board meeting.

The board will meet on Monday, April 23, at 7 p.m. for walkthroughs with an architect. The walkthroughs, scheduled with Mark Moine, of Martin Gardner Architecture of Marion, will begin at the Plainfield fifth- and sixth-grade building and conclude at the Nashua Elementary.

The school board is scheduled to act at its Monday, April 30 meeting.

Viewed together, enrollment and income from the government and taxpayers determine finances. N-P has lost, on average, 10 students a year for the last decade.

Taken with per pupil funding from the state averaging $6,800 a student yearly, which is based on district spending, that yields a 10-year loss of $68,000.

“You couldn’t look at this and say, ‘OK let’s increase our per pupil cost to $7,500; you can’t do that per law,” Else said.

— For more on this story, see the April 19 Reporter