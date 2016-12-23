Nashua-Plainfield Second Graders get working

Nashua-Plainfield second graders sat down and took the time to jot down a few notes to Santa.Dear Santa,My name is Lucas S. and I’m seven years old. I was nice this year. Can I get a drone with a camera on it santa? Can I get sume army books? I help my dad. I need a new army bag. Than you for the model yo gave me last year. Love, Lucas S.Dear Santa,My name is Michael Stroud and I’m eight years old. I have been nice this year. I helped my sister do the dishes and I help my dad carry bags in from the store. I want a new pair of shoes. I read the book Fire Boy and Water Girl. Sincerely MichaelDear Santa,My name is Miles and I am eight yers old. The nicest thing I did was buttering fish (helping) and I helped clean with my Mom. Can I please have a Claas combine? I want the book called Combines Arond the World. I need a rare coloring pack. Thank you! Love, Miles CarpenterDear Santa,My name is Nickolas and I’m eight years old. I’m nice to my mom. I clean my room and I let my mom’s dog out. I what a pokemon toy. Toy Story book. I need a new pair of shoes thank you for my ninga turtles. From, Nickolas.Dear Santa,My name is Rachel Paplow and I am seven years old. I am nice because I help clean the house and help my big brother clean up his Legos. I have always wanted a Kindle. I want some Black lagoon books. I need pink winter boots. Than you for the candy that you give me. From, Rachel PaplowDear Santa Clause,My name is Dawson and I am seven years old. I am nice today. I help my brother with the dishes. I want a drone. I like to read Henry and Madge books. Santa are you going to my house? Thank you for coming. Your Friend, Dawson PetersenFor the complete story see the 12/22/2016 Nashua Reporter.