Nashua-Plainfield senior is Presidential Scholars candidate

A Nashua-Plainfield High School senior has been named a candidate in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Drew Moine became the second Nashua-Plainfield student to receive the honor in the past two years as 2018 graduate Caleb Lines was also named a candidate a year ago.

He is one of 4,500 candidates, among the nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools this spring.

