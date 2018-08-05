Home / News / Nashua-Plainfield student named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Nashua-Plainfield student named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Tue, 05/08/2018 - 3:08pm Bob Fenske
Lines one of only three Iowans to receive honor
By: 
Bob Fenske

Caleb Lines worked hard at not getting his hopes up, but he admitted he was a little nervous as he headed to school Tuesday morning.

That was the day the U.S. Department of Education would announce the 2018 U.S. President Scholars.

“I’m not going to lie, I was nervous and I kept telling myself, it’s pretty cool being a semifinalist,” he said. “Not that I didn’t want it, but still … I didn’t want to be disappointed.”

There was no need for the nerves as sometime around noon, Lines found out that he was one of 161 students from across the nation and just one of three from Iowa to earn the prestigious honor.

“Let’s just say, I got a little excited,” he said with a laugh. “OK, I probably got a lot excited. I’m still having a hard time believing it.”

— For more on this story, see the May 10 Reporter and the May 11 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here