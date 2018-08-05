Nashua-Plainfield student named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Caleb Lines worked hard at not getting his hopes up, but he admitted he was a little nervous as he headed to school Tuesday morning.

That was the day the U.S. Department of Education would announce the 2018 U.S. President Scholars.

“I’m not going to lie, I was nervous and I kept telling myself, it’s pretty cool being a semifinalist,” he said. “Not that I didn’t want it, but still … I didn’t want to be disappointed.”

There was no need for the nerves as sometime around noon, Lines found out that he was one of 161 students from across the nation and just one of three from Iowa to earn the prestigious honor.

“Let’s just say, I got a little excited,” he said with a laugh. “OK, I probably got a lot excited. I’m still having a hard time believing it.”

