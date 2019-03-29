Home / News / Nashua-Plainfield students show off their talent at Variety Show

Nashua-Plainfield students show off their talent at Variety Show

Fri, 03/29/2019 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Music, poetry and improvisation were just a few of the talents the Nashua-Plainfield students showed Friday evening at their second annual Variety Show. Supportive families, friends and even former variety show participants packed the gym to watch the 11 acts perform.
Master of ceremonies Caitlyn McDonald began the evening by introducing Zach McDonald, who sang a piece from “Little Shop of Horrors,” in which he begs his plant to grow and will do anything, even give his own blood, to make it flourish.
Cadence Ellifritz presented her State Speech Poetry piece titled “B” by Sarah Kay. This poem is a thank you note, a love letter, wish, promise, confession and a secret combined.
